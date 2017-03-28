Five out of six is the key formula to the brightness and openness in this house. In a city where severe weather conditions created houses with small openings, and many residents with SADs, the residents in this house will experience daylight to its fullest level in both winter and summer days. 5/6 House is an attempt to save on light bulbs!

In the same fashion as in a Rubik’s cube 5 out of 6 modules shift in every level to form the living spaces, and one is removed to allow for visual communication and natural light. When on the ground floor a void opens up to the basement, and on the upper level a floor is removed to form a double height living room below, the light playfully finds its way through the cuts and slices to travel from the front of the house to the end in the kitchen and through the void into the basement where one could watch the tips of the trees outside the house, stay connected to the outside world and never feel lower than ground. The reflection pool in the basement floor helps the mechanical system by producing reasonable amount of moisture and creating a microclimate condition. The sound of falling water into the pool along with the natural light soften the atmosphere and creates a poetic space to live in.

The circulation around the house merges with public spaces in the lower level and forms a corridor on the upper level to connect the more private spaces of the house, i.e. bedrooms and bathrooms. The main open concept staircase emerges from inside the void and allows for constant visual connection through the void and onto the reflection pool.