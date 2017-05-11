4th Ave./Union Square Apartment
The client for this project decided it was time for a change in both her career and overall lifestyle. She tasked Studio Fōr with renovating the kitchen and bathroom in her NYC apartment to help her re-new a work/life balance.
To encourage healthy eating, the team designed a kitchen more conducive to cooking in order to motivate the client to prepare more meals at home. At just sixty-two square feet, the client needed an efficient use of space. Open shelves and a neutral, linear backsplash help the space feel bigger while a tall pantry, including an enclosed cabinet for the microwave, increases storage space. A peninsula wrapped in a walnut wood finish ties the kitchen to the living space and allows for conversation while cooking. The existing grey floor tile was buffed to give it a concrete-like finish, adding warmth to the space.
To add character throughout the apartment, custom-designed molding was added to all the existing doors. This Victorian-era detail was a nod to the client’s love of Parisian design. The bathroom was re-designed to create a soothing and cozy environment to unwind at the end the day. The soft lines of the hardware and organic shapes found in the mirror and wall sconces pair with simple subway tiled walls while black and white patterned floor tiles add a graphic and geometric contrast.
The result of the renovation is a timeless design that is inviting and promotes a lifestyle change for many years to come.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
A complete kitchen and bath renovation, the NYC apartment now exudes a contemporary spirit, with clean lines, bright whites and geometric accents. Where the innovation for this project truly shines is through Studio Fōr's approach to maximizing a small square footage, with features like the Henry Built kitchen.
Custom cabinetry by Henrybuilt
Refrigerator by Liebherr
Dishwasher by Bosch
Wine Refrigerator by Summit
Cooktop by GE
Hood by Faber
Sink and Faucet by Blanco
Vanity and Sink by Archisesto
Tile by Nemo
Toilet by Duravit
Plumbing Accessories by Waterworks
Lighting by Schoolhouse Electric
Credits
- Studio Fōr
- Studio Fōr
- Dean and Silva
- Garrett Rowland