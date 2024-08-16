STUDIO 804_2023 Sustainable, Student Designed and Built Modern Housing

This sustainable, modern house was designed and built from the ground up by the students of Studio 804 at the University of Kansas

The 436 Indiana Street house is part of the Pinkney neighborhood’s charming 400 block of Indiana Street in Lawrence, Kansas. It is adjacent to a canopy of mature trees. It is a unique setting for a single-family residence in the heart of the city. There is easy access to many valuable living amenities. Just a few blocks away is the Lawrence Memorial Hospital as well as downtown Lawrence which pulses with vibrant shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. Also nearby is the Kansas River which is a National Water Trail with its waterfront parks that extends up to downtown. There is also nearby access to the recently completed Lawrence Loop bike route, an urban greenway that runs for 22 miles through and around town. As well as being pedestrian friendly, the Pinkney neighborhood is connected to the city bus system which expands the possibilities of travel around Lawrence without a car. It is a perfect place to integrate the history of Lawrence with the future of sustainable design.

The 436 Indiana Street house was built to the U.S. Green Build Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Standards. The highest certification level possible under the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) standards for sustainable practice. The house is targeted to be Studio 804’s 17th Platinum certified project. Such efforts fit the mission of Studio 804: to better the community and environment by minimizing negative environmental impacts by all metrics.

Studio 804 is a comprehensive one year fully hands on design/build experience at the University of Kansas, School of Architecture and Design in Lawrence, Kansas. It is a not-for profit 501(c)3 corporation whose participants are graduate students at the University of Kansas and are committed to the continued research and development of innovative building solutions. Studio 804 has been a leader in sustainable design with 17 LEED Platinum certified projects, one Gold certified and three Passive House certifications. The work has won numerous awards and has been published around the world. The latest project completed by the class of 2024. A modern, high performance, sustainable infill house in Lawrence, Kansas, USA.

