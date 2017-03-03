The Martson Residence

The Martson Residence
The Martson Residence, Designed by Edward Fickett, FAIA. Beautifully updated while respecting the original Mid-Century Modern Architecture. Entering the home you are welcomed with tons of natural light from the walls of glass and skylights above. Gorgeous built-in cabinetry with wood paneling accents beautifully with the brick fireplace which is a great focal point of the home. Re-done Kitchen and Bathrooms for today's modern living while the 3 bedrooms are soaked in natural light giving you a sense of what indoor-outdoor living is all about. The spacious floorplan with High ceilings allows for great entertaining and comfortable living. Rarely do you see a view home with so much outdoor space that include a pool and separate yard to enjoy our great Cali weather. Completely private to help you enjoy your outdoor space and your fabulous views of the Valley. Paid off Solar panels allow for "off-the-grid" living. Architectural homes like this are hard to come by.

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Sitting Area

Sitting Area

Entry

Dining Area

Dining Area

Dining Area

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Credits

Architect
  Edward Ficket

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    Bedrooms
  • 3
    Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    Style
  • Midcentury