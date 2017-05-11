27th Street - Noe Valley

By patrick perez/designpad architecture
27th Street - Noe Valley
The original home was a modest one story over garage, two bedroom one bath home in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco. Similar to other homes in San Francisco, when built, a handful of other very similar homes were constructed adjacent to it, each slightly different than the next.

Our clients are a young family who at the start of the project had one toddler and towards the end another. Their dream for the home was to modernize and expand the space to allow for a growing family. Connecting to the rear yard and expanding vertically to capture the downtown views were vital as were an open floor that was flooded with light.

At the ground floor the rear was dug out and expanded to allow for a living space and home office. At the main floor the space was gutted and expanded out with a new rear yard roof deck and an open floor plan. And at the new third story, a master suite and roof deck with city views was designed along with two bedrooms and a new bath.

Master bath

Bedroom

Rear facade

Main stair

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Main Stair

Roof deck

Master bedroom

Rear facade

Rear window

Den

Backyard sunken patio

Front facade

Front facade

Roof deck

Roof deck

Credits

Posted By
patrick perez/designpad architecture
@designpadarchitecture
Interior Design
  • Melissa Winn
Builder
  • Doran Construction and Design
Photographer
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016