This new construction home, listed by Pacific California Properties, boasts 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. A nine foot pivot door welcomes you into a great room with soaring 12-foot ceilings. A custom concrete plaster mantle adorns the contemporary fireplace in the living room, opposite the sixteen foot quartz island in the ultimate chefs kitchen. The centerpiece of the home, an enormous fifteen foot pocket door opens to seamlessly integrate the 20 feet rear patio and outdoor fireplace into the space for true indoor/outdoor living! Fully wired for surround sound, home automation, security systems, and featuring Ring Doorbell and Nest Thermostats, this is truly a stylish smart home.

Paul D. Crane of Pacific California Properties holds the $ 2.395 million listing.