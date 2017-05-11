1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern

By Tavis Westbrook
The low slung Roof lines of this 1963 Modern post and beam home tucked under and around massive old trees was restored, expanded and modified in 2017! Strategicly positioned on a corner lot just under a half acre created 3 courtyards with a large backyard and custom pool.

The home was rebuilt inside and out to be high performing and meet energy star certifications and a low HERS rating! Engineered stamped plans for pier and beam foundation and framing. All new Mechanical, Electrical, plumbing, New AdvantTech subfloors, closed cell foam under home, foam encapsulated walls and Roof inside, exterior huber zip Wall sheathing, R-Max R3 exterior ISO boards, all new Modern brick, hardy board and Batten, Hardy soffit, hardy facia, high performance store front glass trimmed in Douglas fur to stay true to the original window design. Standing seem metal Roof, extensive hardscape and landscaping with new custom tiered decking in back.

The final product is now 3278 sqft 1 story 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2 living areas, pool and an oversized garage was rebuilt to accommodate an electric car, large truck and golf cart. Blending “OLD with NEW”, original features we wanted to preserve like the fossil grandbury stone, Spanish cedar t&g paneled walls, fireplace and hidden coat closet, flagstone hearth and entry hall were carefully protected as all exterior walls, Roof, and an extensive amount of interior walls were removed to allow for a new floor plan and flow. The pool was redesigned to include a spa and tanning ledge with new plumbing, led lighting, and all new equipment with a WiFi interface to be controlled by your smart phone. The house is also pre wired for full house automation to include, high quality video entertainment, whole house audio, Alarm, security cameras, Garage door opener, sprinkler system, thermostats, lighting.
Extensive natural light created by walls of glass, sliding doors and cool skylights make this home one of kind by allowing the outdoors to become part of the inside!

Tavis Westbrook uploaded 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern through Add A Home.
Front before

Front before

Front after

Front after

Back before

Back before

Photo 4 of 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern
Courtyard

Courtyard

Photo 6 of 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern
Entry hall before

Entry hall before

Entry hall after

Entry hall after

Family and fireplace before

Family and fireplace before

Family and fireplace after

Family and fireplace after

Photo 12 of 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern
Photo 13 of 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern
Master bath after

Master bath after

Photo 16 of 1963 Post and Beam Mid Century Modern
SOuth courtyard

SOuth courtyard

South courtyard after

South courtyard after

Guest bed before

Guest bed before

Credits

Posted By
t
Tavis Westbrook
@taviswestbrook5582
Architect
  • CHarles D bobo
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Photographer
  • Laura serrato

Overview

Location
  • Richardson, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1963
    • Square Feet
  • 3278
    • Lot Size
  • .46 acre

    • Press