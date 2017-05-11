The low slung Roof lines of this 1963 Modern post and beam home tucked under and around massive old trees was restored, expanded and modified in 2017! Strategicly positioned on a corner lot just under a half acre created 3 courtyards with a large backyard and custom pool.

The home was rebuilt inside and out to be high performing and meet energy star certifications and a low HERS rating! Engineered stamped plans for pier and beam foundation and framing. All new Mechanical, Electrical, plumbing, New AdvantTech subfloors, closed cell foam under home, foam encapsulated walls and Roof inside, exterior huber zip Wall sheathing, R-Max R3 exterior ISO boards, all new Modern brick, hardy board and Batten, Hardy soffit, hardy facia, high performance store front glass trimmed in Douglas fur to stay true to the original window design. Standing seem metal Roof, extensive hardscape and landscaping with new custom tiered decking in back.

The final product is now 3278 sqft 1 story 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2 living areas, pool and an oversized garage was rebuilt to accommodate an electric car, large truck and golf cart. Blending “OLD with NEW”, original features we wanted to preserve like the fossil grandbury stone, Spanish cedar t&g paneled walls, fireplace and hidden coat closet, flagstone hearth and entry hall were carefully protected as all exterior walls, Roof, and an extensive amount of interior walls were removed to allow for a new floor plan and flow. The pool was redesigned to include a spa and tanning ledge with new plumbing, led lighting, and all new equipment with a WiFi interface to be controlled by your smart phone. The house is also pre wired for full house automation to include, high quality video entertainment, whole house audio, Alarm, security cameras, Garage door opener, sprinkler system, thermostats, lighting.

Extensive natural light created by walls of glass, sliding doors and cool skylights make this home one of kind by allowing the outdoors to become part of the inside!