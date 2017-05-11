The interior of the 36 sq.m. apartment in a residential complex with panoramic sea views. Bright, multifunctional space consists of four zones: bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

For maximum disclosure and optimization of the function, we combined the living room and kitchen, where the kitchen consists of one volume, the island. We combined all the equipment (refrigerator, washing machine, boiler) and storage areas (wardrobes and pantry) with the bathroom unit, having grown it, thereby creating a single accent volume behind the hidden wooden facades. The bedroom is nominally delimited from the main space by a translucent partition. All storage areas in the apartment are hidden and have the ability to quickly access.

All the furniture in the interior, - individual production according to our sketches. Such decisions led to the most open, comfortable, and air-filled interior, with accents and without unnecessary details.

