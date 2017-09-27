Breathtaking modern adaptation of a circa 1870's dairy barn transcends all expectations of modern, distinctive living. Set on a quaint road, this beautiful renovation commands majestic views over 3.8 acs of lush, rural landscape. Upon entry to this magnificent home, you are immediately transformed to a lifestyle where extraordinary living meets serenity. Designed by one of Massachusetts premier architects, the home features impeccable workmanship that preserves & integrates historic elements, yet creates a tranquil, light filled sanctuary. Natural light pours through the central cupola creating a soft glow on the polished concrete flrs, highlighting each delicate detail of this spectacular conversion. Integral to the design are seamless transition zones from public to private areas, eliminating the need for internal doors. Superior design elements await at every turn. For the discerning buyer of a spectacular residence - you've found it! Price upon request.