1532 House

By Fougeron Architecture
1532 House
View Photos


This new San Francisco residence and studio, infilled on a twenty-five-foot-wide lot, reverses the reading of the city's Victorian houses with a completely porous front façade. Its broad bay window intentionally invites passersby to look into the street-facing painter's studio and beyond the sight line continuing through the studio and the three-story home in the rear to the backyard. Open slats replace siding, breaking the street wall while subtly echoing its rhythm.

The design incorporates two sectional moves. A horizontal one introduces a courtyard between the front and rear structures; a vertical one brings the ground floor, which includes the garage and bedrooms, down to street level. These two design elements create a powerful interplay between inside and out and between different levels of the house and studio. Light and transparency shape dramatic interior and exterior spaces.

This is a rare typology for San Francisco homes, whose lots are usually too shallow to accommodate an open courtyard. It promises a solution to a major problem in most city residences. Often deep and lit only from the front and back, they are invariably dark in the middle. On the contrary, the 1532 House has seven outdoor spaces, all with distinct qualities and views. Decks, walkways, and gardens unfurl around the living areas, heightening the visual complexity of the structure and its site.

The second floor of the house-an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living areas-is punctuated by a two-story staircase and is on grade with the backyard. The third-floor suite consists of a master bedroom, bath, and study. The bedroom's bay window opens up a spectacular view of the backyard and the city park beyond, repeating the form of the glass bay at the front of the studio, which captures a view of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The 1532 House is inseparable from its context. From every vantage point within, residents are visually connected to the incredibly varied urban landscape without.

Fougeron Architecture uploaded 1532 House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Front facade Photo of 1532 HouseView Photos

Front facade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Photo 2 of 1532 HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Backyard Photo 3 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Backyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Vegetables, Walkways, Trees, Garden, Wood Fences, Wall, and Back Yard. Garden Photo 4 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Garden

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Central courtyard Photo 5 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Central courtyard

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Outdoor walkway to the master bedroom Photo 6 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Outdoor walkway to the master bedroom

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, and House Building Type. Living area at night time Photo 7 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Living area at night time

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Accent Lighting, Bench, Coffee Tables, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Ceiling Lighting. Living area Photo 8 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Living area

Modern home with Office, Chair, Study Room Type, Library Room Type, Lamps, Desk, and Shelves. Office with the view of San Francisco Photo 9 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Office with the view of San Francisco

Modern home with Windows. Double height ceiling Photo 10 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Double height ceiling

Modern home with Concrete Floor. Photo 11 of 1532 HouseView Photos
Modern home with Chair and Accent Lighting. Master bedroom Photo 12 of 1532 HouseView Photos

Master bedroom

Stairs Photo 13 of 1532 House modern homeView Photos

Stairs

Areal view Photo 14 of 1532 House modern homeView Photos

Areal view

Credits

Posted By
Fougeron Architecture
@annefougeron3146
Interior Design
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Farmhouse
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2005