Built on spec, this home reflects the desire to deliver a warm, contemporary, energy efficient and cost effective home into the Sarasota market. Located on a small infill lot, the thoughtfully scaled and composed design blends seamlessly into the existing neighborhood. To deliver this house to market the home is efficient in form, and value underpins every aspect of the design.

A warm color palette and contextual materials accent the clean lines and simple composition of this home. The façade features corrugated metal panels, lap siding, smooth stucco and stained cypress tongue and groove soffits. An ample amount of windows provide natural daylighting and cross ventilation throughout the interior of the home.

At 2,400 square feet of indoor living space, the L-shaped plan is organized around a northwest facing courtyard. The open concept ground floor plan features white polished concrete floors, a beamed, tongue and groove wood ceiling and an exposed metal staircase with bamboo treads and handrails. A sea glass colored cube adjacent to the kitchen encloses a powder bath and storage, its color tone inspired by the frosted glass transoms. Pre-fabricated cabinets in the kitchen are clad with custom bamboo doors, imbuing warmth into the primarily monochromatic space. The sophisticated finish palette and unfettered layout create a dramatic backdrop for easy living.

The second floor features a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and a second ensuite bedroom. An additional 14’ x 19’ flex room with bathroom, wardrobe and wet bar features its own outdoor staircase for private entry, offering flexibility to potential buyers.

1414 Osprey sold in less than three weeks on the market. It was awarded an FGBC Platinum certification and features a HERS index of 54.

The result is a comfortable, cosmopolitan home that celebrates urban design while integrating harmoniously into its surroundings.