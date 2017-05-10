10th Street House

By Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
10th Street House
View Photos

Designed for a young and growing family, SGVA radically transformed this four story, single family house into a contemporary interpretation of a split level home. From the street level entrance, occupants can step down a short flight of stairs into the main living space, or they can step up a short flight of steps into to the kitchen level. These living areas, along with the library and dining room, spiral around a central open space connected by a wide, steel staircase, accommodating easy communication throughout the large home.

Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects uploaded 10th Street House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
@sgvarch
Architect
Landscape Design
  • Joanna Pertz
Builder
  • Fulton General Contractor
Photographer
  • Andrew Rugge

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 5000
    • Lot Size
  • 2000

    • Press