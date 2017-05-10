10th Street House
Designed for a young and growing family, SGVA radically transformed this four story, single family house into a contemporary interpretation of a split level home. From the street level entrance, occupants can step down a short flight of stairs into the main living space, or they can step up a short flight of steps into to the kitchen level. These living areas, along with the library and dining room, spiral around a central open space connected by a wide, steel staircase, accommodating easy communication throughout the large home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
- Redtop Architects
Landscape Design
- Joanna Pertz
Builder
- Fulton General Contractor
Photographer
- Andrew Rugge
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
6
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2013
Square Feet
5000
Lot Size
2000
