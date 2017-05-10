Designed for a young and growing family, SGVA radically transformed this four story, single family house into a contemporary interpretation of a split level home. From the street level entrance, occupants can step down a short flight of stairs into the main living space, or they can step up a short flight of steps into to the kitchen level. These living areas, along with the library and dining room, spiral around a central open space connected by a wide, steel staircase, accommodating easy communication throughout the large home.