LOCAL and Suphasidh Studio build a prototype of a 100% wooden house in the park of the Bourdaisière Castle

Short description of the project
The project questions the flexibility and the usage of wood; it aims to modify the traditional codes of the individual housing. The building is a prototype dwelling, which feeds on research, experiments and discoveries made over time. In a perpetual evolution, the house is part of a educative promenade organized in the park of the Bourdaisière Castle (France).

The design process was based on confronting a search for spatial qualities of the house that would change our idea of a living space and an exploration of wooden construction systems.

By wrapping the programs around a central core, we generated a generous and continuous volume. The interior topography gives a hierarchy to the different usage: standing in the kitchen to face the view; seating on the window height in the living room; a slope as a sofa; the room on the higher level to guarantee its privacy while generating a covered terrace below it. Every volumetric move creates a new opportunity.

The project brings together technical solutions that links the origins of construction to today's high-tech industry. We formalize the ambition to reconnect the inhabitant with their built environment.

