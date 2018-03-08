When you’re staying at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn Bridge Park, it’s difficult to leave your room. That’s because the building’s connection to the New York landscape lets you feel like you’re outside even when you’re not.

The 194-room hotel is perched on a narrow swathe of land between Furman Street and the park on Pier 1 and features views of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. It appears almost as the prow of a ship, clad with steel and glass that reflects blue sky and fluffy white clouds and references the industrial history of the area (a group of warehouses previously stood on the lot); the bottom portion of the building also displays large longleaf yellow pine columns and groupings of granite boulders scattered around its perimeter. "We recycled the wood from the warehouses that were torn down," says Jonathan Marvel, of Marvel Architects, who devised the building design. "The granite is Quincy granite, the same granite used on the Brooklyn Bridge. It ties the building to the bridge and the wood connects it to the historic warehouse aesthetic of the area."