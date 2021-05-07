5 Architectural Tricks and Devices to Bring Natural Light Into Your Home

The use of natural light in interior spaces, sometimes called "daylighting," has a plethora of benefits. It can increase occupant productivity and comfort, provide mental and visual stimulation, boost occupant mood, and can even dramatically reduce energy costs. Sometimes, though, it can be difficult to incorporate traditional windows in a space for practical or aesthetic reasons. In other cases and environments, traditional windows may bring in strong, direct sunlight when filtered or indirect sunlight is actually desired. So, it can be tricky.

