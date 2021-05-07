Here at Dwell, we love natural materials—and wood is no exception. It’s versatile, expressive, and can be used for everything from structural supports and floor coverings to dining room tables and delicate doorknobs. Whether it's sourced from sustainable forests or reclaimed from existing buildings, it can be painted, stained, or left all natural. Because of these various treatment options, it can be particularly difficult—if not nearly impossible!—to identify certain types or species of wood.