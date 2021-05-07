Material Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Terrazzo
Although the origins of terrazzo go back to ancient Egypt, the material as we know it today was developed by builders in Venice, Italy, as a low-cost flooring option.
Text by
During the midcentury era, terrazzo became a popular flooring and could be found in commercial spaces including airports, cultural institutions, schools, and hotels. While it was loved for its durability and low-maintenance, it was also easily customizable and could be poured into different patterns and shapes.
