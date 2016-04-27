A fun, simple way to track your day. Turn everyday life into a path to fitness with Zip, a simple device that tracks all-day activity like steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned. Celebrate how much you do in a day with the easy-to-use Zip display. Flip through your activity stats and the time of day just by tapping the screen, and see Zip’s smiley face grow as you increase your activity throughout the day. Zip syncs your daily stats to your computer and 150+ leading smartphones, and shows your progress in easy-to-read charts and graphs, so you can see how small changes add up to make a big impact. Zip fits comfortably in your pocket, on a belt, or a bra, for a tracker that’s as discreet or visible as you want it to be. It’s also water-resistant, and has a replaceable watch battery that lasts up to six months*—so you can wear it all day, every day without needing a charge.