Love her or hate her, Zaha Hadid's scope is remarkable in terms of the breadth of designs as well as in their diverse locales. Her opera house in Guangzhou was shortlisted for the prestigious RIBA Lubetkin prize, she was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker, her aquatic center for the London 2012 Olympics was completed in late July, and she's (almost) made her way into suburban U.S.A. with her proposed design for the Elk Grove civic enter, located a stone's throw from Dwell's San Francisco office. Now her works are taking a starring role at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in "Zaha Hadid: Form in Motion," which runs from September 17th through March 25th, 2012. Objects on view run the gamut from shoes to utensils to chairs to concept cars, all channeling the same frenetic energy of her torqued and twisted biomorphic structures. Hadid also designed the exhibition space, an "undulating structure of finished polystyrene with vinyl graphics based on curvilinear geometries [that] emphasizes the continuous nature of her work, and how the fields of architecture, urbanism, and design are closely interrelated in her practice." The chance to see a Hadid Gesamtkunstwerk is not to be missed, but in case you can't make it to the galleries, click through the slideshow for a look at some of the designs in the exhibition.