Collection by William Lamb
Young Designers Make an impression at Design Indaba
Thomas Heatherwick stole the show at the first day of the Design Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday when he unveiled his plans to recast a century-old silo on the city’s waterfront as a showcase for modern African art (look for coverage, and images, soon at dwell.com). But a group of recent design school graduates from across the globe presented a generational counterpoint to Heatherwick and other more established speakers by presenting innovations of their own. Click through the slideshow to view their work.