Collection by Marianne Colahan
You'll Fall in Love with the Artful Woodwork of Designer Aaron Poritz
Splitting time between Brooklyn, New York and Managua, Nicaragua, Aaron Poritz designs and creates furniture and accessories that are meant to endure. His architecture studies at the California College of the Arts instilled in him the principles of sustainability, which continues to inform Poritz’s designs today. Many of his designs are made from hurricane-felled lumber and local materials from Nicaragua.