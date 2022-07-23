SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Peanutgallery

Yards

View 4 Photos
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
"The greenhouse is supplied with heat &amp; internet and is a spectacular setting for outdoor dinners. There has been substantial investment in the infrastructure including radiant heat, electric heat pumps for heating and cooling, full house generator, hardwired speakers &amp; smart home automation."
"The greenhouse is supplied with heat &amp; internet and is a spectacular setting for outdoor dinners. There has been substantial investment in the infrastructure including radiant heat, electric heat pumps for heating and cooling, full house generator, hardwired speakers &amp; smart home automation."
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit &amp; the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well &amp; hot water, a refrigerator &amp; propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit &amp; the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well &amp; hot water, a refrigerator &amp; propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."