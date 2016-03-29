Collection by Karoline Fesser
Woonling Collection
The Woonling Collection is a furniture system that adapts to peoples living conditions. It consists of one basic element, a circular cushion, which serves as seat cushion or back. By multiplication and connection it gives the possibility to build up various different furniture compositions. One cushion can be used as a floor cushion. By embedding feet it becomes a taboret. A set of two cushions results in an easy chair, a set of four can be a sofa.