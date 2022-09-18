SubscribeSign In
Natural light pours in through the black-frame windows to keep the space feeling airy and bright.
Glamour shot of living room!
The centerpiece of the living room, a slate grey fireplace, is joined by large arch-shaped windows.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
Thanks to the removed wall, the gallery windows now illuminate the connected living spaces.
In the bathroom, the firm created a sunken bathtub wrapped in green tile for a "hedonistic" aspect.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
