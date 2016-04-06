Window Watching

gosh, i find these black steel-framed windows pretty. i think they might just lend themselves to a particular kind of home and don’t fit everywhere, but oh, what a home it must be. they look great with tall ceilings, are great as room dividers, and i love them off a kitchen creating an entrance to a garden — which is why i was looking at them in the first place. i’ve had thoughts of putting in french doors off my kitchen to the patio now that the house is painted black, but a black steel door sure is cool — is it not? they’re rather industrial looking, but also really, really sophisticated and polished looking. i love this vibe!