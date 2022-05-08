A more narrow window focuses the eye on tree trunks, creating an “abstracted view of the landscape,” says the firm.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
A Danish artist filled the wooden wonder with handcrafted details and hygge vibes—and it comes with a studio and a tree house.
Similarly, from the grounds below, the home peeks out below in contrast with the sky.
The "bridge-like link element" that connects the original structure to the new extension also sits between the street-facing garden and a linear pool tucked behind.
The new concrete wall along the western perimeter contains a walled garden with a secondary entrance. Cream-colored LOHAS Nilo Rustic bricks clad the new extension to remain "sympathetic yet differentiated" from the existing red-brick Edwardian.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”