Straight out of a sci-fi movie, Crealev makes lamps that use opposing magnets to float the top section in the air. The idea came from designer Angela Jansen and electrical engineer Ger Jansen, both based in the Netherlands. They also make floating shelves, like the Floating Smartphone Display, that are mainly produced for brands looking to attract attention at trade shows, but are available for home use as well. Available online, from €980.