What iOS 7 Would Look Like in Your Home

Apple's latest mobile operating system iOS 7 is set to launch in September. The redesign is radically different than what we're used to seeing on our iPhones and iPads today. Instead of icons and apps with depth and faux-material backgrounds, Apple has opted for a flatter, cleaner look. There's also a translucency to the experience, and much more animation and motion. Almost every built-in app and experience has gotten a makeover. In honor of Apple's coming launch, Justin Wagoner at The Agency San Diego has created images of what iOS 7 might look like should it take over everyday items in our home. Considering Apple is at the forefront of mobile design, Wagoner's designs don't look farfetched at all. They might be just around the corner.