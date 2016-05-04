This smart metal rack mounts on a wall and holds your bike by the frame, plus has hooks for all of your accompanying gear in a small footprint. The Bike Dock creator Dave Custer came up with the design after moving into a small studio, where he had limited space for his bike and cycling equipment. Best of all, when your bike isn't hanging up, the Bike Dock can fold up and lay flat on the wall, like a piece of modern art. The project is currently available to back on Kickstarter. Photo by: Dave Custer