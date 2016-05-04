August Smart Lock
Yves Behar, renowned designer of Fuseproject, has dipped his hands in the smart home space with the August Smart Lock. It's an electronic lock that recognizes when you're at the door, thanks to a Bluetooth connection with your phone, and unlocks. You can manage digital keys for friends and family, and track who is entering and leaving your house. The lock also has an auto-lock feature, so you never have to worry about accidentally leaving you home open to unwanted guests.
Photo by: August