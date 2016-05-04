Nest There is not other smartphone-controlled device as successful as the Nest thermostat. It is as the forefront of a new smart home industry, and looks amazing while at it. For more on the nest, read Dwell's previous coverage and check out how readers like you nest. Photo by: Nest
Friedrich Kuhl In hot summer months, the air conditioner is a savior. Imagine if you could turn your air conditioning unit on 20 minutes before you get home, so your house is cool as soon as your arrive. With FriedrichLink, you can. Talk to your air conditioner through the app and you can turn it on and off from away, set all of the temperature controls and put together a customized weekly schedule. Photo by: Friedrich
Belkin WeMo Belkin is in the midst of creating a smart home ecosystem with its WeMo lineup. It already includes a light switch, switch and plug, motion detector, and baby monitor—all of which you control through an iPhone or Android mobile app. You can program lights and the heater to turn on as soon as you walk through the door. Or make sure your coffee machine turns off after you've left the house. The WeMo line is modular, so you can set it up to do a number of different tasks. Photo: Ariel Zambelich
Samsung Smart Care Washer If you're the kind of person who forgets to start a load of laundry and only realize after leaving the house, Samsung's Smart Care Washer might be a good fit. It features an app that lets you remotely turn on the appliance and track its progress. And when you're home, you interact with the washer through an LCD touchscreen, accessing plenty of washing options and settings. Photo by: Samsung
August Smart Lock Yves Behar, renowned designer of Fuseproject, has dipped his hands in the smart home space with the August Smart Lock. It's an electronic lock that recognizes when you're at the door, thanks to a Bluetooth connection with your phone, and unlocks. You can manage digital keys for friends and family, and track who is entering and leaving your house. The lock also has an auto-lock feature, so you never have to worry about accidentally leaving you home open to unwanted guests. Photo by: August
Philips Hue Ambiance lighting will never be the same after you try the Philips Hue lighting system. Using a companion app, you can tell the lights to turn on or off at certain times, set them to specific colors, and manage them remotely. Philips even offers "Light Recipes," preset lighting settings for various purposes like relaxing, reading, and concentrating. Photo by: Philips
It's not hard to envision an Apple refrigerator that tells you what you're running out of and feeds you new recipes. Wagoner's creation focuses on weather and the temperature inside your fridge and freezer. Photo by: Justin Wagoner
It looks beautiful on the bedside table. The only question: Why have an alarm clock when you already have alarm functionality on your phone? Photo by: Justin Wagoner
Even the window shades have the arrows to match the ones in iOS 7, and are a bit translucent too. The remote seems slightly off though, you'd more likely control your shades with your phone Photo by: Justin Wagoner
The TV menu gets a translucent overlay, so you don't miss too much of the screen. Photo by: Justin Wagoner
The flip switch is so blase. A touchscreen light switch, where you can increase or decrease brightness like you do on your iPhone screen would better match your mobile experience. Photo by: Justin Wagoner
Coffee makers like this Cuisinart feature smart tech in sharp packaging—but they still clutter my counter.
The microwave gets a very simple makeover, with typography that matches what appears in iOS 7. Photo by: Justin Wagoner
It doesn't get much simpler than The (Original) Bike Shelf from Knife and Saw (http://www.theknifeandsaw.com/KSItemDetail.php?PC=2&II=2). Just slide the top bar of your frame into the opening and your bike hangs beautifully from the shelf. Place your helmet, lock, keys, books -- whatever you like—atop the shelf to complete the look. Photo by: The Knife and Saw
Get meta with the Trophy hanger, a bike rack made of bike parts. Part art, part utility, this creation from Etsy seller Furniply lets you rest your bicycle atop some soft grip bike handlebars. The material ensures your frame won't get scratched. And a bike seat with attached stainless steel hooks give you room to hang up your coats and riding goods. Photo by: Furniply
Public Bikes' Michelangelo Two Bike Gravity Stand is perfect for when you have more than one bike and are short on space. The simple metal stand just rests against your wall—no mounts needed. There's an adjustable top and bottom rack, for you to store one or two bicycles of any shape or size, and lets you choose the heights at which your bikes rest. Photo by: Public Bikes
This smart metal rack mounts on a wall and holds your bike by the frame, plus has hooks for all of your accompanying gear in a small footprint. The Bike Dock creator Dave Custer came up with the design after moving into a small studio, where he had limited space for his bike and cycling equipment. Best of all, when your bike isn't hanging up, the Bike Dock can fold up and lay flat on the wall, like a piece of modern art. The project is currently available to back on Kickstarter. Photo by: Dave Custer
Proudly display your bike with Thomas Walde's Shoes Books and a Bike, a sturdy shelving unit with plenty of space. The stand is made of fir, coconut fibre and steel, ensuring support for even your heavy-set rides. A large clip holds onto the bike's tire to keep it upright and steady. And below the main shelving space, Walde has created three smaller areas for storing your shoes, helmet, books and bags. This could easily be the centerpiece of your living space. Photo by: Thomas Walde
Board By Design's handmade shelf lets you hang your bike by its saddle, handling any and all bike shapes and sizes. Your bike will look as if its floating elegantly by the wall. Better yet, The Bike All shelf has two hooks for your helmet and bag. Place your smaller belongings on the top shelf—there's even an opening for your cell phone charger. The all-wood unit is especially handy for the space-deprived, measuring in at only 20-inches long and 7-inches tall. Photo by: BBD
The Stack uses standard inkjet cartridges. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
The bottom of the printer, where paper is fed into the machine. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
The printer deconstructed to give a view of all its pieces. Image by: Mugi Yamamoto
The internal mechanisms of the Stack. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
Although small in size, the Stack can be used to print massive documents. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
The printer has a very small footprint, measuring in at only 5cm tall, and no larger than an A3 sheet of paper. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
Printed sheets create a new stack of paper on top of the machine. Photo by: Mugi Yamamoto
