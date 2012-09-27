For our October issue we're celebrating the best in American design, so we recently got on the phone with Parsons-trained furniture and lighting designer Joshua Howe who spoke to us from his Hudson, New York, workshop about the new WF Magazine Side Table. "The idea is a simple geometric structure with pieces that can be added to it," he says of the steel-framed table. The modular system includes options for both a concrete slab to sit or store things on and a magazine rack. The tables sell for $2,300 and can be purchased through the Culture and Commerce Project in Hudson. Read on for a breakdown of how Howe brings the WF Magazine Table to life.