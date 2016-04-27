West Elm Workspace - Midcentury Collection

“For us, proportion and detail define mid-century design. This collection pairs vintage form with modern function.”

– JEFF HANNOOSH, DESIGN DIRECTOR, WEST ELM

Mid-century modernism is more than just a style. It’s a lifestyle that values authenticity of materials, proportion and detail. Rather than add unnecessary ornamentation, these pieces honor the inherent value of materials as finishes: warm woods, antiqued brass accents and tactile, textural surfaces are designed to wear well over time. Configurable systems combine closed cabinets with open shelving options. In your choice of wood or fabric-covered doors, our Mid-Century Cabinets and Credenzas are simple to dress up or down. Pair together a mix of pieces to store letter and legal files, books, binders and office supplies. Building on our home expertise, our office solutions merge style and smart design to make work more welcoming. Lounge seating, guest chairs and occasional tables complement the Mid-Century Collection’s walnut tones. Individualize your office with a sofa or chair upholstered in your choice of contract-grade fabrics.