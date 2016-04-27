West Elm + Feed Gather For A Good Cause

The onset of fall typically signals the beginning of the Holiday season, a time that finds friends, family, and loved ones gathering around the dinner table for warm home-cooked meals. It is also a time that warrants pause and reflection. Around the world, there are some 800 million people that lack adequate food and nutrition, a fact that is unsettling, but also (hopefully) motivating.

To coincide with World Hunger Month, West Elm is hosting a series of FEED suppers, dinner parties centered around community engagement and the idea of ending world hunger. Hosting a FEED dinner is simple—rather than having your guests bring wine or dessert, they are encouraged to donate to FEED’s fundraising efforts. The goal is to provide 2 million meals to children and families here and abroad by World Hunger Day on October 16. Our first FEED dinner, held at Brooklyn’s Sunday Suppers, has already provided 25,000 meals to those in need.