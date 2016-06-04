West apartment

Perched on the 21st floor in NYC with panoramic views of the Hudson River, this apartment renovation combined two adjacent units for a multi-generational family. A strategic reconfiguration of the floor plan eliminated the redundancies of two living rooms, two kitchens, two master bathrooms, while providing for the specific needs of this client. New millwork throughout provided much needed storage. The combined 5 bedroom, 5 bath unit included new finishes, lighting and built in furnishings throughout, creating a cohesive modern space for this busy multi-generational family with four young children.