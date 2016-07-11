We Predict This Artsy Trend Will Take Over Your Home

If you’re looking to add an artistic touch to your home without having to invest in expensive art, we’ve got the perfect hack: painterly textiles. From linens to upholstery to rugs, there’s no better way to attain the abstract at a fraction of the price tag. It's an inventive riff on functional fashion when your home’s hand-painted masterpiece is actually the throw pillow next to you, the seat underneath you, or the napkin on your lap. After all, isn’t the best art interactive? For now, we’re over those predictable painted blobs of color on the wall: They just look so much more chic in textile form.