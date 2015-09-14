Ways to Use Ipe Wood

Durable and dense—so dense it doesn't float—ipe is an excellent material for outdoor settings. But how to use it? Patio decking is the most common application but just one of many. While ipe's oils and tannins make it difficult to paint, a well-maintained ipe construction can last 25 years for more. If properly dried, the wood can be used within interiors as well. Lastly, while ipe is a tropical hardwood, it's now typically farmed instead of being harvested from the wild. If you're buying ipe, make sure it's been properly certified by the Forest Stewardship Council or other watchdog organizations. Here are seven ways to use ipe that aren't plain old decking!