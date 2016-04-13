In 2008, Wästberg was founded by Magnus Wästburg to create a line of beautiful, contemporary task lamps that would "restore light to mankind." This was in reaction to what Wästberg observed as an overabundance of dazzling, generalized light. So he sought to give lighting control back to the individual with minimalist, easy-to-use Scandinavian lighting. Based in Helsingborg on the southernmost part of Sweden, Wästberg has achieved its goal with a variety of award-winning desk, floor and wall task lamps.