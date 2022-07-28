SubscribeSign In
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.
The oak-clad staircase is a defining feature of the ground floor. The owners sought to keep the materials "modest
The master bedroom is furnished with a rug from IKEA and a Mysa bedframe from Chilton Furniture Co.
The den offers a second living area and features a sofa from Cassina and a classic Womb chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The artwork is by local photographer Ashley Garmon.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
“Middle Aged Charlie Brown” by David Buckingham hangs at the top of the staircase.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
