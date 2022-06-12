Wall texture
The loft presents oversized windows at the two extreme ends of the long and narrow floor plan, as is typical of the proportions of SoHo's loft buildings. Wide plank oak flooring runs the nearly 100' length of the loft, and was sealed with a European oil finish to match the hues of the client's cherished cat, Andrew Wintour.
The owners of this 2,300-square-foot converted loft in SoHo have a penchant for color and collections. To make way for these elements, BC-OA kept new materials simple and desaturated with super white walls; oil-finished, white oak flooring; and white lacquered cabinetry. In the dining area, a custom designed, built-in, tufted banquette adds soft juxtaposition against the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery is meant to provide contrast against the exposed, white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.