Collection by Jo terkel

Wall

The great room with dark-hued accent wall and receding glass doors.
Mountain View Residence
The bright, white great room features gallery walls and soaring ceilings.
With the help of architects X+L Studio, Nynke Meeuwissen and Mark Aink rehabilitated an old school outside of Amsterdam into a comfortable roost for their family of five. The former gym—with original herringbone parquet floors—is now the living room, furnished with Minotti sofas, a Danskina rug, and a Gyrofocus wood-burning stove.
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior
View to entry vestibule.
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
