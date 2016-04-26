TYPE: Modular shelving system

CLIENT

Skagerak

DATE

October 2015

MATERIALS

Ash, powder-coated steel

DIMENSIONS

84 x 34 x 32/50 cm

INFO

A collaboration with furniture designer Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm, Vivlio is a flexible shelving system that both showcases and conceals. The shelves come in three different heights and colours and may either present their open front to the room or face away to conceal their content. Vivlio’s colour options for shelves and frame create a wide range of options in a celebration of the flexibility and aesthetic of simplicity.

Winner of a Red Dot 2016 Award in the category 'Living rooms and Bedrooms'.