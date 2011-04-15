Visiting Borrego Springs

Last week I was in Borrego Springs, California, a tiny town in the middle of the Anza Borrego desert in San Diego County. A good two hours northeast of San Diego, the town was, and is, a hotspot for mid-century modern design. Tucked in among the Spanish and southwestern architecture is a trove of homes, offices, and clubs that would make any fan of the fabulous 50s drool. Lesser known than storied Palm Springs, Borrego Springs offers all the beauty of the desert without the bustle of the better known vacation spot. I got a cracking tour of the place from Bill Lawrence who runs Borrego Modern and I'll be posting more photos from my trip soon. Here's the first batch to whet your appetite for groovy desert design.