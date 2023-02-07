The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
In the backyard, Umerani and Fashandi decided to limit the lawn to minimize water consumption.
After: The new staircase in the entryway is a study of fresh minimalism. The wall-mounted handrail replaces a clunky formal banister, and the white oak steps match the new flooring throughout the home.
Light woods were used prominently throughout the house, including the bedrooms. The Rosalita Pendant from Anthropologie matches the Garfield nightstands from Hedgehouse Furniture.
Gebhardt sourced the dining room table from none other than Jack's dad, who built it for his son's family. The chairs are from Barnaby Lane.