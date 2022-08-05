Vibes
The Glowbox was nicknamed for it's abundance of glazing and warm wood interior, painted with natural daylight and indirect night lighting. It functions as both a small detached music studio and guest house addition to a previous craftsman bungalow renovation in the Historic Woodland Heights of Houston. High ceilings with large overhangs allow upward views into surrounding trees with filtered natural light to warm the small urban space. Exposed glulam structural beams allow for continuous clerestory windows while supporting the vaulted roof. Old wormy shiplap was recycled from the original garage to clad the ceiling and shed interior. Built-in storage runs full length down the main interior wall. A space saving ships ladder turns, folds and conceals within the cabinet for greater safety, and provides access the storage loft above. The rich portland concrete floor provides a cooler feel in the humid Houston climate. Large glass doors open to the courtyard and back deck on two sides for entertaining and small music events. A new long storage shed expands the back yard and visually separates parking for added privacy.
Once a dark and dated nautical vibe, this renovated houseboat is now a sanctuary for its owner, with a fresh new contemporary craftsman aesthetic. When Seattle native and luxury home builder Dean Jasper, of Dean Homes Inc. wanted a convenient and practical place to call home, he decided to take a somewhat unconventional route. By focusing on quality materials and thoughtful use of space, Dean now enjoys living in a home featuring abundant water views and a buoyant foundation near the Fremont neighborhood.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”