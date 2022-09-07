Vermont
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.
