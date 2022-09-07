SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jean E Carey

Vermont

View 23 Photos
Living room
Living room
In the Casa Mami living room, the soft contours of the Cloud Sofa by Marcel Wanders complements the graphic lines of the Confetti terrazzo coffee table by Fish and Pink. A Vifa speaker keeps the tunes coming.
In the Casa Mami living room, the soft contours of the Cloud Sofa by Marcel Wanders complements the graphic lines of the Confetti terrazzo coffee table by Fish and Pink. A Vifa speaker keeps the tunes coming.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
In the living room, a Malm stove faces a Como sectional from Design Within Reach.
In the living room, a Malm stove faces a Como sectional from Design Within Reach.
“There’s no TV here, no distractions. It’s a kind of therapy,” says Eivind.
“There’s no TV here, no distractions. It’s a kind of therapy,” says Eivind.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
The bathroom has an oak vanity, marble counter, and wall tiles from Concrete Collaborative.
The bathroom has an oak vanity, marble counter, and wall tiles from Concrete Collaborative.
Custom oak cabinetry and marble counters and backsplash define the small kitchen in the open plan. The rug is by Armadillo &amp; Co.
Custom oak cabinetry and marble counters and backsplash define the small kitchen in the open plan. The rug is by Armadillo &amp; Co.
The windows and doors are by Solar Innovations, with pale wood flooring by Sawyer Mason, a Wittus fireplace, and Muuto sofas.
The windows and doors are by Solar Innovations, with pale wood flooring by Sawyer Mason, a Wittus fireplace, and Muuto sofas.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
There are easy lines of sight between the main floor and the upper level.
There are easy lines of sight between the main floor and the upper level.
The couple preserved the original fireplace treatment. A B&amp;B Italia sectional sits atop a Ben Selomani rug with Arne Norell chairs. The large-scale artwork is by Christine.
The couple preserved the original fireplace treatment. A B&amp;B Italia sectional sits atop a Ben Selomani rug with Arne Norell chairs. The large-scale artwork is by Christine.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.

3 more saves