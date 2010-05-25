Last year, the Victoria and Albert Museum dug into its archives of decorative textile patterns and published its first set of pattern books. Next week, the London museum will release the second set in the series: V&A Pattern Series II. Like the first box set—which included four books arranged by theme and titled William Morris, Indian Florals, Digital Pioneers, and The Fifties—the second series features four books available individually or as a group: Owen Jones, Novelty Patterns, Kimonos, and Garden Florals. In addition to page after page of color images of the textile designs, each hardcover book includes a CD of hi-res images of the featured patterns. If you're in the UK, pick up the individual books or sets on the V&A Shop website or, if you're in the U.S., the books will be available on Amazon for $ 10.36 each or $ 31.35 per set. Watch our slideshow for a preview of the designs featured in V&A Pattern Series II.