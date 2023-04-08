Honoring the strength of concept, vertical screens continue the circular path around the kitchen. “That was, in a way, a continuation of the shape of the circle without being either a line on the floor or a solid wall,” explains Stept.
The home floats gracefully over the landscape, with pine Shou Sugi Ban siding from Delta Millworks cladding the exterior — the dark ebony hue intentionally chosen to help it blend in with nature.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.