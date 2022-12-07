Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
“Many of Los Angeles’s iconic modern houses float above the city like tethered spaceships on stilts,” says Clive. “I had always yearned for the opportunity to design my own floating home.” Custom black zinc panels and sandblasted concrete form the exterior.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
The main residence offers a mix of Spanish, Art Deco, and Assyrian styles. Egyptian-themed geometric pillars, gilded ceilings, and arched passageways are just a few of its many notable features.
2630 Glendower Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $9,885,000 by Daria Greenbaum and Steve Sawaii of Compass, and Ernie Carswell of Douglas Eliman.