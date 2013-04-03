Typeface Designer We Love: Jordan Metcalf

Cape Town, South Africa-based typeface designer and artist Jordan Metcalf has a knack for creating puzzling, intricate algorithms in the form of typefaces. Whether experimenting with personal projects or commissioned by well-known corporations, the designer has quite the love affair with all things type. The folk music-loving designer can also be found collaborating with three other designers/illustrators under the name Only Today. For even more type love, check out our crop of favorite fonts here and be sure to follow our Pinterest Typography board!