Tuscan Winery by Renzo Piano

Nestled into the Tuscan landscape, in the municipality of Gavorrano in the heart of Maremma, sits a modern winery called Rocca di Frassinello. Designed by Renzo Piano, the brilliant red structure can be seen for miles, and overlooks the Medieval hamlet of Giuncarico. Piano, who grew up a family vineyard in the Ovada hills, was tempted to accept the project after revisiting the area by helicopter. His conception, a modern interpretation of a traditional Tuscan wine-making operation, opened in 2007 and is largely underground, featuring a cavernous amphitheater that holds 2,500 oak barrels holding a "super-Tuscan" blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Chianti.