Another spa-like aspect of the home is the sauna that connects to the workout room.
“Recently refreshed with complete respect to the original design, you’ll find contemporary materials that include wood floors, custom stone, fresh paint, carpet, updated faucets, appliances, and more,” says the listing agent.
Curvilinear built-in storage sits below a stained glass artwork in the dining room.
The ribbed-copper roof cantilevers over the back patio.
Wood and brick details continue into the bathrooms.
Full-height windows and glass doors connect one of the bedrooms to the yard.